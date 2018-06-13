Article by W. Clay Crook-

The sun flashed off of the splashing water and the gleaming wet sides of the small catfish as a young girl danced back with her rod, yelling “I’ve got him! I’ve got him!” It was the annual Cops and Bobbers fishing event hosted at the Criminal Justice Center, with law enforcement, State Park Rangers, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency assisting. Over 150 catfish and numerous gold fish were caught. The event was opened to children under the age of 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9th.

