Heidelburg Selected as 1st District Constable Nominee

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Bruce Heidelburg Jr. was selected by the Republican Caucus Thursday night, June 5th, as the replacement nominee for 1st District Constable. The position was left vacant upon the passing of Constable Max Ray Hays on May 7th, just days after securing the nomination in the Republican primary. Registered Republicans from the 1st District attended a caucus, sponsored by the Henderson County Republican Party, to select a new nominee. The process was recommended by State Republican Party Chairman, Scott Golden. The Henderson County Election Commission will certify Heidelburg as a candidate on the August 2nd ballot upon receipt of a letter of verification by Golden.

For this and other interesting articles, see the June 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!