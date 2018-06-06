Walker Impresses at the Under Armour Softball Factory Showcase

Last month, incoming sophomore Presley Walker took the trip to Lebanon, Tennessee to work in the Under Armour Softball Factory. Walker showed great bat control and speed, while having a wide zone for contact, both in power hitting and slap hitting. Walker also showed great range, superb athleticism and quick reaction time at shortstop.

The Under Armour Softball Factory has a different way of evaluating the intangibles the players have. To simply state, the higher the score the better, but the evaluation numbers go across 12 different key attributes. Presley Walker was average to well above average in every…

