Tigers Look to Revamp Program

With a new coaching staff and a promising freshman class, the Lexington Tiger basketball program is spending the summer camps installing a new system. Coach Keith Runyon and his assistant, Dewond Johnson, are evaluating the talent and looking to assemble a team that will be multi-functional. The summer activities started last week and will continue through mid-June. Lexington has played some really tough competition so far, taking on teams such as McKenzie, Westview, South Gibson, Marshall County, KY, Bartlett, Memphis Ridgeway, Crockett County, TCA and South Side. The rest of the schedule includes…

For complete coverage, see the June 6th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!