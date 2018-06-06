Lions’ Football Making Changes While Looking To Improve This Summer

The Scotts Hill Lions are already underway with their summer schedule for football. The Lions haven’t changed up that much from the winter and spring periods however. They will continue to use the same workout program they did in the offseason. Head coach Daniel Duncan explains why, “It’s still working. We have guys that have risen over 200 pounds on their combined maxes. That doesn’t happen all the time.” The team’s average combined max weight has risen to over…

