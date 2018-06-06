Lady Tigers Have Successful Camp

Lexington’s Lady Tiger basketball team hit the hardwood this week at the annual Lipscomb University team camp in Nashville. The Lady Tigers had a successful day on Monday winning two of three games and played three more games yesterday. Lexington will have a one-day camp at the University of Memphis tomorrow and will also participate in the Bethel camp next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There are…

For complete coverage, see the June 6th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!