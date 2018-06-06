Four Lady Lions Play In West Tennessee All-Star Softball Game

For four Lady Lions their high school softball careers ended last Thursday night. Chelsey Gore, Caitlin Mitchell, Harley Bartholomew and Melanie Alexander all played in the Billy Schrivner West Tennessee Softball All-Star Game. Gore, Bartholomew and Mitchell were all placed on the Red team, while Alexander was placed on the Blue team. Chelsey Gore was awarded the…

For complete coverage, see the June 6th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!