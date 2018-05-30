Natchez Trace State Park Hosts Heritage Breakfast

| | 0

Chris Hill and Greg Taylor review a 1919 Henderson County Map that was shared by Clay Crook. The map shows roads, creeks, and marks house places within what would become Natchez Trace State Park.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by Clay Crook-

Natchez Trace is one of the largest state parks in Tennessee, but before 1937, the area was inhabited by over two hundred and forty families, many who had come to Henderson County by land grant in the 1820’s and 30’s. In recognition of those pre-park days, a Heritage Breakfast was held at Pin Oak Lodge from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 24th. The park follows the western Natchez Trace, an alternate route that ran through…

For the complete story, see the May 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment