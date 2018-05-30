LMS Completes Spring Practice

Lexington Middle School’s football team went through the annual spring practice the first two weeks of May. LMS traveled to Waverly on May 12th and scrimmaged Waverly, Huntingdon and Decatur County. The Minutemen played well against some good competition. Ethan Jowers will be leading the offense next year at quarterback behind his strong arm. Jowers threw 5 touchdown passes during the scrimmage at Waverly. Three of those passes were to…

For complete coverage, see the May 30th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!