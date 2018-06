Lexington had a difficult time with defending state champion Greenville in the first round of the TSSAA state soccer tournament. Greenville took a 3-0 lead by halftime and went on to defeat Lexington, 6-1. Tristan Lowery scored the lone goal for the Tigers. Although Lexington took an early exit at the state tournament, the 2018 season was…

