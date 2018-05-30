American Legion Hosts Memorial Day Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Two young girls enthusiastically waved small American flags while several older veterans raised gnarled hands to their heads in a salute as the national colors made their way to the front of the room. The annual Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Henderson County Courthouse on Monday, May 28th, in honor of all the brave men and women who have died in the service of their country. The memorial on the west side of the courthouse includes…

