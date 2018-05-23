LHS Soccer State Bound!

For the second time in the program’s history, the LHS soccer team has qualified for the state tournament. The final hurdle to the state tournament came late Saturday night when the Tigers defeated Covington, 5-0, in the sub-state game. Lexington was slated to play Greenville last night at 7:00 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament. A win would qualify Lexington for today’s semi-final game, at 4:30 p.m., against the winner of…

For complete coverage, see the May 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress

