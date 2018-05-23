LHS Soccer State Bound!

The LHS Big Red Tigers Soccer team, was victorious on Saturday, May 19, 2018, over Covington (5-0), earning them a Regional Championship and a berth to the State Tournament, to be played this week.
Photo By: Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

For the second time in the program’s history, the LHS soccer team has qualified for the state tournament. The final hurdle to the state tournament came late Saturday night when the Tigers defeated Covington, 5-0, in the sub-state game. Lexington was slated to play Greenville last night at 7:00 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament. A win would qualify Lexington for today’s semi-final game, at 4:30 p.m., against the winner of…

