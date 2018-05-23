Lexington Addresses Opioid Crisis

Article by Clay Crook-

The line up of speakers was impressive for the Lexington Community Meeting on the opioid crisis Monday evening, May 21st, at the LHS auditorium. A program with guest speakers, a panel, and a meet and greet with refreshments was held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with personal stories and entertainment from Andy Avery and Miss Tennessee Caty Davis. Other speakers included Lindsey Carr with the Community Drug Program and Melesa Lassiter, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist (ROPS) for Region 6. A special guest, Dr. Tom McDonald from the Henderson County Community Hospital, was…

For this and other interesting stories, see the May 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!