Four LHS Band Members Sign College Scholarships

Luke Jowers (seated center) signed with Union University. He was joined by his parents Derrick and Kristie Jowers (seated), LHS Band Director, Adam Wood, and Union University Director of Bands and Orchestra, Mike Mann.
Casey Stanfill (seated center) signed with the University of Tennessee at Martin. Casey was joined by his parents Frankie and Ginger Stanfill, brother Keith Stanfill (standing), UTM Associate Professor of Music, Dr. Doug Owens (seated left), and LHS Band Director Adam Wood (seated right).
The LHS Band recently had four senior members sign scholarship offers to continue their music education at the collegiate level. Luke Jowers (Union University), Antonio Posey (University of Memphis), and Casey Stanfill (University of Tennessee at Martin) all plan to major in music education, while Jacob Renfroe (University of Memphis) plans to minor in music. The music scholarship awards for the four students is worth over a combined $100,000 for four years and…

