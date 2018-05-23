Four LHS Band Members Sign College Scholarships

The LHS Band recently had four senior members sign scholarship offers to continue their music education at the collegiate level. Luke Jowers (Union University), Antonio Posey (University of Memphis), and Casey Stanfill (University of Tennessee at Martin) all plan to major in music education, while Jacob Renfroe (University of Memphis) plans to minor in music. The music scholarship awards for the four students is worth over a combined $100,000 for four years and…

For complete coverage, see the May 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!