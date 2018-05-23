County Purchases Mosquito Fogging Machine

In 2017, Henderson County was awarded a $35,000.00 grant to aid in mosquito control from the Tennessee Department of Health’s Division of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness. As a part of that grant, the county has purchased several pieces of equipment to trap, test, and treat areas for nuisance mosquitoes. However, the main goal of this program is to minimize, and hopefully eliminate, the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in our county.

Mosquitos are known for their ability to transmit diseases such as West Nile Virus, Yellow Fever, Malaria, and Zika Virus, just to name a few. In 2017, there were three probable and reported cases of Zika Virus in Tennessee, thirty total cases of West Nile Virus, and thirteen cases of Malaria.

