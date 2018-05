Last Thursday, Lexington’s Tanner Atkins signed with Freed Hardeman University to play golf and basketball. During high school, Atkins played 3 seasons of golf under Tommy Cepparulo and one season of basketball under Andrew Hicks and Keith Runyon. In his senior year, Atkins helped the golf team win the district and region titles on the way to…

