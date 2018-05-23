County School System Engages with ACT Workforce Community

Henderson County Schools along with City Mayor Jeff Griggs, Chamber of Commerce Director Kim Douglass, Ayers Foundation Representative Belinda Reed, and Special Consultant Joe T. Wood have contributed to form a community-wide partnership for Henderson County to become an ACT Work Force Ready Community.

An ACT Work Force Ready Community empowers counties with data, processes, and tools that drive economic growth. Participants are leveraging the ACT Work Keys National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) to measure and close the skills gap in building common frameworks that link, align, and match their workforce development efforts.

Beginning in the Fall of 2018 both Lexington High School and Scotts Hill High School will offer a half credit class called Career Exploration that will prepare students to take the Work Keys test. Work Keys is scored at one of four levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Employers can help to drive successful work ready…

For complete story, see the May 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!