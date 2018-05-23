2018 Relay For Life

Article by Clay Crook-

Booths and events were ready, set, go at the Henderson County Relay for Life event at Beech Lake. Chairman, Caleb Butler, said that although the event was cut short by the weather, “it certainly didn’t dampen the spirits of those who attended.” Eighty-eight survivors were present, and over $19,000.00 was raised, bringing the total to about $35,000.00 in donations to the American Cancer Society. “We still have through August 31st,” Butler said, “for people to…

