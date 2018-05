Article by Clay Crook-

Classic automobiles lined both sides of the streets around the Henderson County Courthouse Saturday, May 19th, for the Henderson County Folk Festival. A pristine 1901 auto, with wheels more closely related to a buggy than to a modern car, carried visitors around the city streets of Lexington, while…

