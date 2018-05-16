The BIG CAT Clash: Tigers Defeat Panthers in Alumni Game

Lexington and Riverside met at Tiger Stadium, last Saturday night, for the first ever alumni football game between the two longtime rivals. Lexington defeated Riverside, 20-6, on a rather warm mid-May evening. There was a huge crowd on hand to witness the inaugural game, which served as a fund raiser for both schools. What started as an alumni game, turned into a family affair. There were several family connections on and off the field. Brothers, uncles, fathers and sons, had the privilege of…

For complete coverage, see the May 16th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!