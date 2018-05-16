Summer Food Program for Children Kicks Off June 1

Article by Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Health Department, in cooperation with the Lexington Housing Authority is hosting a summer food program for Willow Courts, Montgomery Courts, and Parkview for children age 18 and under. Emily Rushing, Janna Beth Shaull, and Stephanie Singleton from the Health Department have been working on putting this idea into place since July 2017. “We wanted to be able to do something that would continue the work my father, Jimmy Fesmire, who worried year after year about students getting a healthy and nutritious meal.,” said Shaull.

The program goes full force on June 1st with…

