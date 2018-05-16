LHS Soccer Claims 5th Straight District Title

For the 5th consecutive year, the Lexington Soccer team has claimed the District 14AA title. The Tigers defeated McNairy Central, 4-3, last Thursday in the championship game in a very competitive match. The win gave Lexington the right to host the regional semi-final last night at the Lexington Soccer Complex. The Tigers played host to Crockett County, with the season on the line. The winner…

For complete coverage, see the May 16th edition of The Lexington Progress

