Lexington One of Twelve for Downtown Revitalization Grant

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced the twelve Tennessee communities selected to participate in the sixth round of the Tennessee Downtowns program. The communities selected include Lexington, Alamo, Bell Buckle, Clinton, Dresden, Huntingdon, Jasper, Lynnville, Newport, Trenton, Tullahoma and Watertown. “I want to congratulate the 12 communities on being selected to participate in…

