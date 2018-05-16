Lexington City Board Meets

The Board of Aldermen and Mayor for the City of Lexington met Tuesday night, May 8th, and passed a resolution joining the “Spoke and Hub” recycling system at Chester County. The recycling system has applied for a grant, that if awarded, may provide up to 1,300 recycling cans for the city in lieu of bags. Michael Harper discussed the closure of Dennie Helms Drive as the street would…

For the complete story, see the May 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!