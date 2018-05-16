Lady Lions Season Ends in District 14-AA Softball Tournament

The Lady Lions season sadly came to an end this past week. They held off Chester County in an elimination game, on Tuesday, but fell to Lexington, on Wednesday, to end their season. The Lady Lions started off their week on Tuesday against Chester County. Neither team was able to score in the first inning, but in the bottom of the second inning Scotts Hill…

