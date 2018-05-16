Henderson County School Board Meets
The Henderson County School board approved the FY2019 budget at their May 10th meeting. The budget remained close to the same as last year’s budget with the following additions:
• ACT Workforce Ready Community – $20,000.00
• Roof Repairs/Lights – $100,000.00
• School Safety – $250,000.00 in one time funds were allocated for improving the security at the school facilities (cameras, exterior fencing, windows, and doors
The budget also provided for salary increases of 4% for bus drivers (excluding the SPED that were already at a higher scale), and 1% across the board for both certified…
For the complete story, see the May 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!