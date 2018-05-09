Tiger Baseball Season Ends in 14AA Tournament

Lexington took an early exit from the post season Monday after a 5-4 loss to Scotts Hill in the district 14AA tournament. After winning the district, region, and going to the state tournament a year ago, the Tigers were not able to get out of the district this year. Lexington had the lead early but a three-run triple by Scotts Hill in the 3rd inning was too much for the Tigers to overcome. Lexington scored in the first inning, when…

