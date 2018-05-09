Lady Lions Continue in District Tournament

The Lady Lions have split the first two games of the district tournament. They fell late in the first game, against Riverside, but bounced back and dismantled Adamsville for the win. Thursday night, the Lady Lions took on Riverside for the second time in less than a week. The Lady Lions jumped out to an early lead but ultimately fell.

In the bottom of the first inning, Chelsey Gore smashed a triple into right. She scored on an Alexander ground out giving Scotts Hill a…

For complete coverage, see the May 9th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!