Article by Clay Crook-

The left side of the eastbound lane was obstructed near the intersection of Crucifer Road and Highway 412 West Wednesday morning, May 2. Around 7:45 a.m., a gray Honda Odyssey collided with a white Kenworth Hutchinson Metals truck. The truck was not hauling a load, and there were no injuries.

