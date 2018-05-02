Scotts Hill Lions Finish Second in District 14-AA

The Scotts Hill Lions have shown all year that they can compete and win at a high level. The final two games of their district season were played on Tuesday and Wednesday last week. Their wins over Adamsville propelled them to a second-place finish in District 14-AA. In their first game on Tuesday, Adamsville jumped out to a quick lead. In the bottom of the first, Adamsville scored two runs. In the top of the second inning, Scotts Hill’s…

