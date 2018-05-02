Recycling Convenience Centers

Lexington Recycling Center Employees, along with some elected officials, stand by the large blue recycling convenience centers, at the Civic Center Building. 
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by Clay Crook-

Large blue Recycling Convenience Centers have been added at the Civic Center building on the corner of Lewis Street and West Church Streets, Fire Station 2 on North Broad Street, and at Fire Station 3 on Richard Crook Drive. “Residential collection within the city limits remains the same, but the convenience centers have a smaller crate area where glass can now be deposited for recycling,” said…

For the complete story, see the May 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Posted in Breaking News, News

