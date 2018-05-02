HCFD To Celebrate 40 Years

Article by Clay Crook-

There will be a special celebration at First Baptist Church, Lexington, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 5th, for the 40th Anniversary of the Henderson County Fire Department. “Until 1978,” Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy said, “the only fire protection in the county was through a subscription service in Lexington.” When insurance companies began to…

For the complete story, see the May 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

