Ballot Will Move Forward Without SRO Referendum

Article by Clay Crook-

The ballot in August will not likely include a feedback question on the addition of county school resource officers or preferred funding arraignments. Attorney General Opinions in 2006-163 and 2009-38 classify such actions as “non-binding advisory referendums” which can’t be held without “an express grant of power to do so by the legislature.” In some areas, local rules of procedure allow for…

For this and other interesting articles, see the May 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!