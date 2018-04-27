Three Wrecks on I-40 in Henderson County- One Fatality

Article by Clay Crook-

UPDATE 10:30 a.m. : The accident on Thursday occurred around 5:05 p.m. A passenger, Ute Ingrid Crews, age 76, of Parkersburg Wood, West Virginia, was killed when their gray 2015 Subaru Outback SUV left the roadway on the left side of the eastbound lane near the 118 mile marker, and collided with a guardrail. The vehicle, according to the THP report, overturned and came to rest in the median. The driver, John Alvin Crews, age 83, was not injured in the accident. Minors Wrecker Service was in charge of the vehicle recovery.

—-

Two tractor trailer rigs were off the westbound side of Interstate 40 at the 102 mile marker from a 4:00 a.m. crash Friday morning, April 27th. Sources reported injuries were transported from the scene. Other sources report that law enforcement, EMS, Fire and Rescue also responded to two other accidents earlier in the morning, and in the evening of April 26th, at the 101 mile marker near the Highway 104 exit, and near mile marker 118, eastbound, at the Henderson, Carroll, and Decatur County lines.

For this and other interesting stories, see the May 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

