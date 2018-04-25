Scotts Hill Lions Defeat Lexington

The Scotts Hill Lions played the Lexington Tigers on Tuesday last week. Scotts Hill jumped out to an early lead and held that on for the rest of the game. Lexington jumped out and scored two runs in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first inning, Scotts Hill came alive. Hunter Beecham reached first on an error to lead off the inning. Beecham stole second base. Brady Moore doubled bringing Beecham home to score. Moore then proceeded to…

For complete coverage, see the April 25th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!