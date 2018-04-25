Runyon Becomes Head Coach of LHS Men’s Basketball Program

Article by Clay Crook-

Some of the staff at Lexington High School joined Principal Steve Lindsey, Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, and County Commissioner Tim Rogers in announcing Keith Runyon as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach. The Boys Basketball Team were called to the Tigers gymnasium for the announcement as well, as Runyon took the opportunity to thank those present, and speak to his team. “I praise The Good Lord for blessing me with this opportunity! I know that all good things come from Him, so I give Him all the credit. It is a dream come…

For the complete story, see the April 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

