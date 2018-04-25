Early Voting Ends April 26th

Voters keep the booths full during early voting.

Photo by W. Clay Crook/The Lexington Progress

Article by Clay Crook-

Early voting ends at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26th, and as of press time, the turnout is at 2,150 votes. “We are still ahead of 2014 numbers and on tract for 2010,” said Dan Miller, Administrator of Elections. “I’m still optimistic that we’ll be in the 6,000 vote range at the end of election day.” Poll hours Wednesday are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and after Thursday, voters will need to vote at their registered precinct on May 1st. “We’ll run the precincts in the newspaper,” Miller said, “but if anyone needs help identifying their voting place, just give us a call at 968-6832.” New registration for the May 1st primaries has ended, but the Election Commission wants to remind registered voters that you can still update your registration if you have changed addresses.

