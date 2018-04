At the Lexington Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday, April 3rd, Interim Public Works Director, Robbie McCready, gave an update on the Parks and Recreation Committee and the plans for a new proposed playground at Guy B. Amis Park. McCready also brought the proposal to the Lexington Board of Alderman and Mayor that evening, where the board…

