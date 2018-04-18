Opioid Abuse is Taking Tennessee Lives

The Lexington Progress, in conjunction with other Tennessee Press Association newspapers across the state, will take an in-depth look at issues in the 2018 races for Governor and U.S. Senate.

• This month’s issue and answers: Opiod Abuse (See Page 5B).

• Next month: Rural Development and Distressed Counties

By Frank Daniels III

The 2018 elections are shaping up. The filing deadlines have passed, and most candidates are busy raising money, spending what they have already raised and/or borrowed to tell Tennesseans why they should vote for them and why they shouldn’t vote for those other folks.

This year, for the first time in decades, voters will not have an incumbent in either of the two statewide elections. Gov. Bill Haslam is in the last year of his two-term limit, and Sen. Bob Corker has opted not to run for re-election.

The 124-member newspapers of the Tennessee Press Association are working together to present a forum for the major candidates in the gubernatorial and senate races. Each month we are asking candidates to briefly outline their position on a significant challenge facing Tennessee.

Too Many Deaths

Drive along Tennessee’s busy Interstate highways and you can’t miss the signs warning drivers to buckle up and drive safely – emphasized reminders of how many people lost their lives on the state’s roads.

In 2016, traffic accidents claimed the lives of 1,037…

