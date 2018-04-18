Lexington Middle School Baseball Wins Two of Three

Lexington Middle School finished the regular season, last week, winning two out of three games. LMS defeated McNairy last Tuesday, 10-7, and then split a double header with Decatur County on Thursday. Lexington Middle took an 11-2 loss in the first game but bounced back in game two to take a 3-0 win. Last Tuesday the offense came to life for LMS when Lexington Middle School defeated…

