Lady Lions Split Four Games in Busy Week

The Lady Lions won two out of the four district games they played this past week. The first game was against Adamsville, on Tuesday. The Lady Lions found themselves scoring first in the bottom of the third inning. Caitlin Mitchell drew a walk, and her courtesy runner stole second. She would be brought in on a Melanie Alexander single, giving the Lady Lions a 1-0 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, Adamsville tied the game at one. In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Lions…

For complete coverage, see the April 18th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!