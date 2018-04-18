Early Voting Has Heavy Turn Out

Article by Clay Crook-

Early voting for the May 1st Republican and Democratic Primaries began on Wednesday, April 11th, with over five hundred votes in the first two days. As of press time on Tuesday, April 17th, the totals had reached 1,165 votes. “We are at 118 just for today, and have several hours left,” said Administrator of Elections, Dan Miller. “We are staying ahead of 2014 and 2010, the numbers are stronger and the pace is good. We can easily have a turn out of 6,000 to 6,500, and if the candidates in the mayoral races are pushing, we could possibly have more,” Miller said. Early voting, he said, typically brings in 60% to 65% of the total vote.

Voters are reminded that early voting runs through Thursday, April 26th, and the hours are:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Tuesday and Thursday (extended hours): 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Saturday (April 21st): 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

“Absentee voting really needs to be processed this week,” Miller said. The cutoff to turn in applications for absentee voting is Tuesday, April 24th.

For this and other interesting articles, see the April 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!