County Commission Authorizes Referendum

Article by Clay Crook-

After much discussion and a recommendation from the Finance Committee, the Henderson County Commission approved to move forward with a referendum on the August ballot concerning School Resource Officers. County Attorney, Sam Hinson, will be coordinating with the Election Commission on the formal wording, but in essence the referendum will be a two-part question: 1. Are you for adding a School Resource Officer to each of the Henderson County Schools? Yes or no. 2. If additional funding is needed, would you prefer a wheel tax over a property tax? Yes or no.

The clarification of the name of the schools is to specify the schools in the Henderson County School System, rather than private schools or the Lexington City Schools System. LCSS Director Cindy Olive addressed the commission advocating that any money raised from county taxes should also be used for LCSS. The commission decided to address the topic of assistance to the Lexington City Schools System at the next meeting. The question on preference of funding infers the opinion of some commissioners that money may already be available within the budget for additional Safety Officers, and more especially that it is not known at this time how much funding might be available from state or federal sources. The commission, however…

