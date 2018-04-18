Career Day at Scotts Hill High School

Article by Clay Crook-

There was a full parking lot, and an Air Evac helicopter in the field, at Scotts Hill High School on Wednesday, April 11th for Career Day 2018. Principal Beverly Ivey said that the event has been held annually each of the eleven years that she has been there and has only missed a few times in the last sixteen years. Over two dozen career professionals attended, holding multiple 25-minute sessions, so that each of the Lions could listen to four speakers. One of the sessions featured a K-9…

For the complete story, see the April 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!