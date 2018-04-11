Tigers Win 3 in a Row To Improve Record

After a slump to start the season, the Lexington Tigers have turned things around and have won three in a row including a pair of important district games. Last week, the Tigers picked up wins over Chester County, Milan and South Side. Lexington is now 8-7 overall and 5-4 in district play. Lexington was back in action last night with yet another district game at South Side. Today the Tigers are playing…

