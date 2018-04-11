Meet The Candidates Public Forum

Article by W. Clay Crook-

At 5:30 p.m., Monday night, April 9th, candidates for the County Mayor’s May 1st Primary gathered at the LHS Auditorium for Henderson County’s Meet the Candidate Public Forum, hosted by The Lexington Progress, and WZLT 99.3. Don Enochs took a few minutes to let the candidates draw their speaking order by lots, with three minutes for introductions, and two minutes for each to answer the first round of questions. There was a break between each of the three rounds of questions, with two minutes at the end for each candidate to give final remarks. The forum started at 6:00 p.m. and was broadcast live by Kerry Mallard and Ramona Moore with WZLT-99.3 FM, with local attorney, Howard Douglass, serving as the…

For the complete story, see the April 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

