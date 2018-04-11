LMS Baseball Splits With McNairy Middle

Lexington Middle School split a double header with McNairy, last Thursday, losing the first game 5-1 and winning game two 6-0. In game one, the Minutemen and McNairy were tied at 1 and then a four run 6th inning proved to be fatal for Lexington. Eli Patterson allowed 1 run and 3 hits over four innings, with four strikeouts. In game two, LMS got the shutout win. Ethan Jowers picked up the win for Lexington with 5 strikeouts. Monday the Minutemen took on…

