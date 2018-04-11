Lady Tigers Defeat Scotts Hill in Battle Of Henderson County

Lexington and Scotts Hill made history last Tuesday when they played the first ever district softball game between the two schools. The two teams have played each other several times in the past but Tuesday marked the first meeting since Scotts Hill joined the ranks of 14AA. Lexington won, 4-2, in dramatic fashion in a 10-inning marathon. The win gave the Lady Tigers a leg up in the district standings. From top to bottom, the two Henderson County schools undoubtedly play…