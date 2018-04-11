Kelley Breaks Record In Win over Adamsville

Kaitlyn Kelley went into Monday’s game at Adamsville just two home runs away from becoming the career home run leader at Lexington High School. She came away with the record. Kelley tied the mark in the 3rd inning and broke the record in the 7th inning. Kelley now has 43 career home runs and is on the verge of breaking multiple records at LHS. Kaitlyn needs 22 hits, 6 doubles, and 9 RBI to become the…

For complete coverage, see the April 11th edition of The Lexington Progress

