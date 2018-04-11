Battle of Parkers Crossroads Receives $105,000 Grant

The National Park Service recently announced that a grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program for about $105,000 will be used for expanding the battlefield park at Parkers Crossroads that could be in danger of destruction by urban development. Debra Teague, president of the Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Association, said the grant will help the…

For the complete story, see the April 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!